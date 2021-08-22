Norma Jane Grausnick was born December 30, 1922, at Witoka, Minn., to Frank and Winnie (Warner) Grausnick. She passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Benedictine-Saint Anne Campus, Winona, Minn.

Masks are suggested for this indoor gathering. Services to remember Norma Jane will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Winona. Interment will be at Witoka Cemetery, Witoka, Minn.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, 368 Broadway Street, West, Winona.

Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Winona, Minn.