MINNESOTA CITY — Norma Elaine (Daniels) Stark, age 81, of Minnesota City died on April 26, 2022, at Gundersen Health in La Crosse.

Norma was born on May 19, 1940, in Winona, Minn., to Paul and Mary (Worral) Daniels. She worked as a daycare provider for many years as well as The Winona Knitting Mills. She was united in marriage on June 8, 1957, to Merritt “Moe” Stark at Grace Presbyterian Church in Winona.

Norma was an avid Wal-Mart shopper, always finding the best deals. She was a loyal soap opera fan and her favorite was “General Hospital.” When her kids were younger, Norma and Moe would take them on family camping trips which she was very fond of. She enjoyed her family reunions. Norma cherished time spent with her grandchildren whom she held very dear to her heart.

Norma will remain in the hearts of her children: Merritt (Michelle) Stark Jr., Tammy (Keith) Smith, and Connie (Paul) Nielsen; seven grandchildren: Robert Stark, Jonathon Stark, Zachary (April), Jessica Smith, Chad Smith, Derrick (Rachel) Nielsen and Jacob (Sydney) Nielsen; great-grandchildren: Livia, Logan, Jinnah, Corbin, Maddie, Ryan, Alexia, Tyler, Hailynd, Wyatt, and Maverick; her brother, Harold (Cherie) Daniels; in-laws: Harold Beeskow, Barbara Thomas, Sandy (Clark) Hodges, and Norma Lee Olson; many nieces and nephews; and her many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merritt “Moe” Sr.; granddaughter, Ashleigh; parents; brothers: Paul, Earl, Robert, and Richard Daniels; her sisters: Evelyn Daniels, Carol Hensel, Shirley Moody, and Beverly Beeskow; as well as several in-laws.

A Memorial Service for Norma will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Winona, with Rev. Rachel Rosendahl officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m., until the time of the service at the church. Norma will be laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements. Norma’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for the wonderful care given during her stay there.