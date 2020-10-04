WINONA/PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Nicholas “Nick” B. Deones, passed peacefully after a short illness, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Port Charlotte. He lived in Winona and Port Charlotte with his partner, Georgianna Swanson, who passed in 2018. Nick and Georgianna dated in high school and reunited in 1993.

Nick was born Sept. 17, 1937, in Rochester, to Nicholas and Beatrice Deones. He graduated Winona High School and the University of Minnesota. He served in the Army Reserves.

Nick spent many years living in Dallas before returning to Winona in 1989. He was a brilliant real estate speculator and investor. He enjoyed life immensely, especially golf, hunting and fishing, beers and laughs with his many friends and a challenging crossword puzzle.

His brother Jack passed in 2017. Nick is survived by a niece and a nephew and their families; along with numerous close friends.

A spring memorial service in Winona will be planned.