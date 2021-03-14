Nellie A. Wenzel

Early in their marriage, George and Nellie farmed for several years before moving to town to continue raising their growing family. Nellie was a dedicated homemaker, and after raising her family, she was employed with Ledebuhr Meats and was the manager of the Winona Red Men Club for many years.

Nellie was a die-hard fan of the Twins and Vikings, and she will be remembered for her love of fishing, playing cards (Cribbage was her favorite), canning, baking her famous pumpkin bars, and always having Oreo’s, M&Ms, and treats at the ready. Nellie cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the dedicated family chauffeur, who was always ready to take anyone wherever they needed to go and her family knew they could count on her if there was anything they needed. Her grandchildren with blue eyes were often reminded that they got them from her! Nellie was a loving wife, mom and grandma who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.