Neil Krohn Sawyer was born on October 24, 1918, to Palmer and Myrtle Sawyer in Annandale, Minnesota. He had one younger brother, Tom. Neil played on his high school basketball team, enjoyed racing the ice boat he built with his father, and learned about cars by working in a local garage. He attended Hamline University. He met and fell in love with Ann Reininger, a nursing student, and they were married before Neil left to serve in the US Navy. Neil attended officers training and became a Lieutenant commander on the battleship USS Boise. The Boise was involved in several important battles in the South Pacific during WWII. Those experiences and the loss of shipmates had a tremendous impact on Neil’s life.

In 1955, Neil accepted a job at The First National Bank and moved his family to Winona. He became a Vice -President and Trust Officer and worked at the bank until he retired. Neil also served on the City Council, and was active in St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Kiwanis and Junto Club. After retiring, he earned a Master’s Degree in Psychology and worked with Ann in her private clinical psychology practice. Neil and Ann were married for 75 years. They liked to dance, to go boating on the river, to travel, and to spend time on their farm. They created a scholarship for Nursing at Winona State College. Together, they raised four children. Neil made sure his children saw the country by taking the family on a road trip each summer. Together they saw the Grand Canyon, rode the subway in New York and saw the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. The family got their picture taken with the Governor on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, DC, lost their picnic to a bear in Montana, and pulled an Airstream through the Appalachian mountains to visit Florida. He taught his children to fish and shoot, and to live prudently and to be self-reliant. He took pride in being able to fix most things himself. Neil made sure his children received college educations, celebrated their successes and helped them when needed.