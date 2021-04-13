Nathan Frederick Krumrie, 95, of Nodine, MN, died on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on January 7, 1926 in Mound Prairie, MN to Adolph and Esther (Haupt) Krumrie. Nathan was a US Army veteran. He married Marion Forster on May 5, 1953 in St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Nodine. He farmed with his parents for over 40 years and after selling the farm they moved to his parent’s house in Nodine. Nathan enjoyed woodworking, making items for the church auction, and helping others. He was a longtime member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church and a member of the New Hartford Town Board.

He is survived by his wife Marion; six children: Karen (Denis) Evenson, Ken Krumrie, Lila (John) Cory, Roger Krumrie, Jake Krumrie, and Lisa Woodard; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Bridget and a daughter-in-law Ruth.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Nodine. Pastor Dennis Harbach will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 12:30 PM until the time of services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.