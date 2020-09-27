Nancy R. (Baumgardt) English

She was a long-time supporter of Lutheran Hour Ministries through the Lutheran Laymen’s League, the Orphan Grain Train, and the Petal Pushers; and she was also active with the Sauer Health Care Auxiliary and the Winona-Hiawatha Zone of Thrivent.

Her life and faith are brought together in her Confirmation verse, Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” We are comforted that Nancy could depart this life in this confidence, and that she now rejoices in Heaven with her Savior — thanks be to God!

Nancy is lovingly survived by her friends and caregivers, John and Cheryl Mulyck, Winona; several cousins; as well as special friends and neighbors, who have helped and supported Nancy over the last several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents.

A service of worship and thanksgiving, unto the glory of God alone, to celebrate the gifts of life and salvation bestowed by God on Nancy, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Nancy will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, where her earthly remains will await in joyful hope of the Day of Resurrection.