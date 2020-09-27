Nancy R. (Baumgardt) English, 84, of Winona joined the Church Triumphant, and entered into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Winona Health Hospital.
Nancy was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Minneapolis, to William and Minnie (Sens) Baumgardt. She was a graduate of Winona Senior High School and received her bachelor of science degree from St. Teresa’s College in Winona. Nancy was employed in the research labs of General Electric in Cincinnati, until her retirement in 1985.
She was united in marriage with William “Bill” H. English, Sept. 7, 1985, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cincinnati, and he preceded her in death April 3, 1998.
Nancy will be remembered as an excellent cook and baker, and for her enjoyment of knitting, gardening, needlepoint, reading and traveling. She had a special place in her heart for animals of any kind.
Nancy’s greatest joy in life was the faith and trust she had in her Savior, Jesus Christ, which she showed through her generosity in supporting the spread of the Gospel, through the missions and organizations of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. She was a member of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was active in Bible study, ladies aid, assisting in the church office, and she chaired the finance committee. While in Cincinnati, she was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
She was a long-time supporter of Lutheran Hour Ministries through the Lutheran Laymen’s League, the Orphan Grain Train, and the Petal Pushers; and she was also active with the Sauer Health Care Auxiliary and the Winona-Hiawatha Zone of Thrivent.
Her life and faith are brought together in her Confirmation verse, Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” We are comforted that Nancy could depart this life in this confidence, and that she now rejoices in Heaven with her Savior — thanks be to God!
Nancy is lovingly survived by her friends and caregivers, John and Cheryl Mulyck, Winona; several cousins; as well as special friends and neighbors, who have helped and supported Nancy over the last several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents.
A service of worship and thanksgiving, unto the glory of God alone, to celebrate the gifts of life and salvation bestowed by God on Nancy, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Nancy will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, where her earthly remains will await in joyful hope of the Day of Resurrection.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St., in Winona, where Pastor Moore will lead a devotion at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Please note that the wearing of a mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed for the visitation and funeral service.
Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for online condolences, and when available, a video stream of Nancy’s service.
Nancy’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the staffs of Ave Maria at Benedictine—Callista Court, and Winona Health, for the excellent and loving care that she received.
Memorials may be directed to the building fund of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Hope Lutheran High School.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
