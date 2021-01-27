Nancy Lou (Ellis) Hoffmaster

Nancy began her professional career working as a respiratory therapist. While her children were school-aged she managed a department store for women’s clothing. Later in life she became an early childhood teacher. She and Howard raised five children. Howard’s newspaper career led the family to live in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin and ultimately Winona. Nancy enjoyed the outdoors, which included many camping vacations and her time on the Turtle, her and Howard’s beloved tugboat. She loved all holidays and especially loved decorating her home for each season. She was an active volunteer in her church and community and in 1967, she was named Women of the Year, in Hannibal, Mo. She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church and formerly served there as president of the Women’s Group. She was also a long-time member of the Merrillan United Methodist Church in Merrillan, Wis.