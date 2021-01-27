Nancy Lou (Ellis) Hoffmaster joined her lord in heaven Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Nancy was born March 20, 1934, in Binghamton, N.Y., to Clifton and Eunice Ellis. She attended Park College in Missouri. It was in the Park College soccer program where she met her future husband, Howard Hoffmaster. They married June 8, 1957.
Nancy began her professional career working as a respiratory therapist. While her children were school-aged she managed a department store for women’s clothing. Later in life she became an early childhood teacher. She and Howard raised five children. Howard’s newspaper career led the family to live in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin and ultimately Winona. Nancy enjoyed the outdoors, which included many camping vacations and her time on the Turtle, her and Howard’s beloved tugboat. She loved all holidays and especially loved decorating her home for each season. She was an active volunteer in her church and community and in 1967, she was named Women of the Year, in Hannibal, Mo. She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church and formerly served there as president of the Women’s Group. She was also a long-time member of the Merrillan United Methodist Church in Merrillan, Wis.
Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Howard; and their five children, Erick (Elizabeth) Hoffmaster, Cochrane, Wis.; Kimberly (Theodore) Miller, Fond du Lac, Wis.; Gregory Hoffmaster, Juneau, Wis.; Michelle (Paul) Langowski, Minnesota City, Minn.; and Curtis (Jean) Hoffmaster, Rollingstone, Minn. She is survived by her 16 grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; as well as by her brother-in-law, Bruce (Ann) Hoffmaster; and her sister-in-law, Louise Gleason. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carol Lorence; her brother-in-law, Bobby Lorence; and her brother-in-law, Roger Hoffmaster.
Nancy was a fighter, having survived a heart attack, traumatic brain injury, and COVID-19. She ultimately died of natural causes at 86, years of age. Private services are planned at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with the Rev. Meg Erickson, pastor of Merrillan United Methodist Church officiating. Memorials can be directed to Merrillan United Methodist Church, 307 East Pearl Street, Merrillan, Wis., 54754.
