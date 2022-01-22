Nancy Lee Prigge (Clark)

Nancy Lee Prigee (Clark) loving Wife, Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, January 15, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. She fought fiercely and courageously until the end, never losing her trademark wit, infectious laugh, and fiery spirit.

She was one of a kind and will be dearly missed by all.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Charles Prigge; children: Alyssa Brown of Cottage Grove, Robert Prigge of Woodbury, Carin (Steve) Kressin of Scandia, and Sara Prigge of North St. Paul; grandchildren: Courtnee, Karynn, Wyatt, and Leo; great-grandchildren: Abby and Allie. Preceded in death by parents, Emma and Lester Clark; brothers: Earl, Charles “Doc” Martin, David, Robert “Bob”; and sister Vivian.

A private memorial will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Sandberg Funeral Home in North St. Paul, with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pet Haven, Inc. of Minnesota, or the American Cancer Society.