Nancy L. (Ledden) Duellman

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI—Nancy L. Duellman, 83, passed away peacefully at St. Michael’s Assisted Living with her son Steven at her side. She was born January 7, 1938, to John and Inez Ledden. She married Louie Duellman August 31, 1957.

She was a self-employed mother that raised four children and managed all other jobs from gardening, painting, repairing the home, yard work, cleaning and cooking to say a few. She loved all of life.

She is survived by her husband Louis; four children: Deborah (Jim) Mortem, Steven (Carrie) Duellman, Jeffery Duellman, Paul Duellman; seven grandchildren: Chris, Dianne, Matt, Jonathan, Jennifer, Alex, Mandy; and nine great-grandchildren; her sister Judy and brother Don. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.

There will be a funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday September 2, 2021 at St Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fountain City, WI. The Rosary will be prayed starting at 12:30 p.m. prior to mass.