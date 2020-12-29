TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — Nancy Joy Todd, 72, of Trempealeau passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at St. Anne’s Extended Care in Winona with her beloved husband at her side.

She was born on Nov. 6, 1948, to Melvin and Luella (Glander) Kuehn at their home in rural Alma. Nancy attended and graduated from Alma Area Schools. On Sept. 8, 1990, Nancy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Skip Todd.

Nancy was employed at Fleet Farm in Winona, until her retirement in 2009.

Nancy will be remembered for her love to go to auctions and garage sales. She had a passion for collecting many things but especially salt and pepper shakers. Nancy loved to dance and attend country music festivals and concerts. Most of all Nancy enjoyed the many cruises and vacations that she and Skip took, especially the many motorcycle vacations which, included making it to all 50 states.

The attribute that Nancy conveyed to those around her was her true and unending love she had for her family and friends. Her time spent just visiting one on one, or everyone together for family gatherings and reunions, was her true enjoyment in life. Recently, Nancy became a great-grandma for the first time. This little great-grandson, Odin, would brighten her day and put a sparkle in her eye every time she saw him.