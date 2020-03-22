Nancy A. Nelson Jensen

Nancy A. Nelson Jensen, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born March 17, 1960, in Winona, to parents Leslie H. Nelson and Anah Goss Munson. She was married and divorced.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Survived by children, Paul in Duluth, Minnesota, Ava in Madison, Wisconsin, and Karalyn in Winona. She is also survived by brother, Lee Nelson; sister, Lynn (Dale) Engrav; mother, Anah (Howard) Munson.

She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1978. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in nutrition, as well as a master’s in dietetics, from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association. She was also a member of the First Congregational Church. She would like to thank her wonderful neighbors and friends for their support. The funeral will be held at a later date because of COVID-19 concerns. Memorials to be sent to First Congregational Church of Winona. Services are entrusted to Hoff Funeral Home.

