Nancy A. Nelson Jensen

She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1978. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in nutrition, as well as a master’s in dietetics, from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association. She was also a member of the First Congregational Church. She would like to thank her wonderful neighbors and friends for their support. The funeral will be held at a later date because of COVID-19 concerns. Memorials to be sent to First Congregational Church of Winona. Services are entrusted to Hoff Funeral Home.