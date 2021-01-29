LAKE CITY, Minn. — Myron D. White of Lake City passed away in his home surrounded by family Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the age of 63.
Myron was born in Chisholm, Minn., and enjoyed the relaxed life style that growing up on the Iron Range of northern Minnesota provided. He captivated many an audience with his stories and crazy adventures that living in the small town of Side Lake, Minn., offered. Myron especially enjoyed bike riding. He focused on organized bike tours that included Tour de Blast, a grueling ride up Mount St. Helen’s and other century rides. Hiking in Colorado became an annual fall adventure.
Myron’s career in the area of Economic Development spanned 30 years. The opportunity to contribute to communities started in Dunn County of Wisconsin, then on to Washington State. In October of 1995, he returned to Minnesota and later became the executive director of Red Wing Port Authority, in Red Wing, Minn. He was a member of the Economic Development Association of Minnesota (EDAM) and Minnesota Port Association: past president.
The last leg of his life’s journey took him to another river town, beautiful Winona. In addition to his work on the Garage co-work space, the first in Winona, Myron was a big part of Opportunity Winona, 60 Main, Main Square, Fastenal, Bluff Country Coop, WinCraft, Solvay, BCS, 102 Walnut, Gypsoil and projects in the Commercial Harbor. Management from the City of Winona shared these kind words: “Winona is so much better because of what he has done. We are lucky to have had Myron work on those special, lasting Winona developments. He was a wonderful co-worker and friend and we were all drawn to him for his knowledge, kind remarks, patience, and of course his humor. His coworkers will miss Myron’s quick wit, spellbinding stories, and love of life.”
Myron was preceded in death by his father, Dale White; and niece, Karma Shell-Raden.
Myron is survived by his wife, Deborah J. White; his stepdaughter, Missy (and husband, Kevin) Disbrow, their two children, Olivia and Carter of Holmen, Wis.; Nicholas (and wife, Sandra) Johnson, their four children, Ethan, Haley, Evie and Lucas; Myron’s mother, Irene White, continues to live on the Iron Range in Buhl, Minn.; his brother, Mark (and wife, Charlean) live in Oregon; sisters, Melanie White and Marlene (husband, Basil Shell, and grandson, Nicholas Raden) reside in Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held later this year.