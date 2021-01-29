LAKE CITY, Minn. — Myron D. White of Lake City passed away in his home surrounded by family Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the age of 63.

Myron was born in Chisholm, Minn., and enjoyed the relaxed life style that growing up on the Iron Range of northern Minnesota provided. He captivated many an audience with his stories and crazy adventures that living in the small town of Side Lake, Minn., offered. Myron especially enjoyed bike riding. He focused on organized bike tours that included Tour de Blast, a grueling ride up Mount St. Helen’s and other century rides. Hiking in Colorado became an annual fall adventure.

Myron’s career in the area of Economic Development spanned 30 years. The opportunity to contribute to communities started in Dunn County of Wisconsin, then on to Washington State. In October of 1995, he returned to Minnesota and later became the executive director of Red Wing Port Authority, in Red Wing, Minn. He was a member of the Economic Development Association of Minnesota (EDAM) and Minnesota Port Association: past president.