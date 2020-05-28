Myron Anton Blank

They upgraded the dairy to produce Grade A milk and were proud of the reputation they enjoyed for the fine quality of their milk. They retired from milking cows in 1988. In 1998, Orville and Myron sold the farm to Anne (Lettner) Kramer and Joseph Kramer.

Orville died in 1999, of Parkinson’s Disease. During his retirement, Myron delivered parts for Scheidegger Tractor & Farm Equipment, in Waumandee, Wis. Myron stayed on the farm, where he and his siblings were born, until 2018, when he moved to St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City, Wis.

Myron, known to many as Mike, attended elementary school in the one-room wood-framed Anchorage schoolhouse, near the intersection of Highway 88 and the exit of the dug-way (now named Blank Hill Road) that runs between the farm and the highway. He survived childhood polio, diagnosed when he was learning to crawl, that left him with a lifelong limp. None of his siblings were stricken with the disease.