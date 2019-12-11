Morris “Mike” Miner, 92, of Winona died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the home of his daughter, in rural Lewiston. Mike was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Clear Lake, Iowa, to Ray and Mary (Stites) Miner. On Feb. 1, 1948, Morris and Grace Konken were married at Brownsdale, Minn.
They raised their family in the Lanesboro area and later moved to Winona, where Mike worked as the chief boiler operator for Fibrite, until his retirement in 1994.
Survivors include nine children, Bonnie (Jim) Miller of Austin, Texas, Steve (Deb Swenson) Miner of Harmony, Jackie (Robert) Wenzel of Lewiston, Mike (Diane) Miner of Lime Springs, Iowa, Duane (Mary) Miner of Peterson, Annette (Mike) Tabor of Mazeppa, Marshall (Roxie Jetson) Miner of Mesa, Ariz., Kelly Miner of La Crescent and Holly (Don) Thompson of Utica;, 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Mortenson of Kasson, Merryelle Whitaker of Adams and Milda Lou (Dave) Weness of Adams; two brothers, Marvin (Pat) Miner of Spring Valley and Meredith “Skip” (Shirley) Miner of Hayfield. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, July 22, 2019. He was also preceded by two grandsons; two brothers; two sisters; a son-in-law; and a daughter-in-law.
Services to remember Mike will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview—Winona, led by funeral celebrant, Dianne Rislow. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Mike at his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.