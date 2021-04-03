Mildred Nisbit

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mildred G. (Millie) Nisbit, 82, of Rochester passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a short struggle with cancer.

Millie was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Rollingstone, to Rudolf and Emma (Tews) Matthees. She graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1957. She married Donald H. Nisbit Sept. 15, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Norton Township.They eventually settled in SW Rochester where they farmed and raised their family. Millie had an extensive career with Mayo Clinic, and after retiring she and Don enjoyed traveling and dancing to old time music. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Rudolf and Emma (Tews) Matthees; brother, John; brother and sister-in-law, Gerhardt (Gary) and Dauphney Matthees; sisters and brothers-in-law, Henrietta and Gene Edleman, Mary Ann and Francis (Frank) Tointon; brother, Marvin; brothers-in-law, Robert Berndt and Les Iverson.