Mildred Nisbit

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mildred G. (Millie) Nisbit, 82, of Rochester passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a short struggle with cancer.
Millie was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Rollingstone, to Rudolf and Emma (Tews) Matthees. She graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1957. She married Donald H. Nisbit Sept. 15, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Norton Township.They eventually settled in SW Rochester where they farmed and raised their family. Millie had an extensive career with Mayo Clinic, and after retiring she and Don enjoyed traveling and dancing to old time music. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Rudolf and Emma (Tews) Matthees; brother, John; brother and sister-in-law, Gerhardt (Gary) and Dauphney Matthees; sisters and brothers-in-law, Henrietta and Gene Edleman, Mary Ann and Francis (Frank) Tointon; brother, Marvin; brothers-in-law, Robert Berndt and Les Iverson.
She is survived by daughters, Wendy (Kevin) Tesmer of Elgin and Renee Barrett (Bryan Wanek) of Hayfield; son, Scott (Michelle) Nisbit of Coon Rapids; granddaughters, Lindsey (Chris) Woods of Sauk Rapids, and Whitney Tesmer (Andy Ties) of Lewiston; sisters, Ada Iverson of Winona and Elizabeth Berndt of Dubuque, Iowa; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Elverna (Ellie) Matthees of Winona; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care.
A memorial service for Donald and Mildred will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 6th Ave. SW, Rochester, Minn. 55902.