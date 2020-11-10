Mildred E. Scharmer

Funeral liturgy will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines and Minnesota mandates, social distancing and masks are required. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Online condolences may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.