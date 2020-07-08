Michele “Shelly” LeBert passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home in Winona. It was her 61st birthday. She died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep. Shelly was born in New Ulm, Minn., to Elden and Cleo LeBert. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Renee, Margo, and Brenda.

Shelly was co-owner of Home Pet Care of Winona. She never met an animal she didn’t love and they loved her in return. Her passion was caring for all living things, especially when they needed her most. Whether it was a stray cat, unwanted dog or an elderly or sick person, Shelly was there to help. Anyone who had the good fortune to know her was richer in spirit because of it.

Shelly’s interests were diverse. As a young child, she began collecting rocks and continued to do so throughout her life. She found many in her beloved Rocky Mountains and while walking along the river in Winona. Every trip Shelly took was a source of at least one special stone. She seldom missed a Vikings football game and loved keeping track of soap operas on TV. Tie-dyed clothes remained her favorites, and Janis Joplin and John Prine’s music made her happy. She was never fond of large groups, but still found a way to single out animals or people to put them at ease. With her skills as a quick thinker and good manager, she successfully operated and expanded her own business. Sitting around a kitchen table, she worked with others to establish what would become the Winona Area Humane Society. Her ability to give of herself was unsurpassed.