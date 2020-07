Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Michele (Shelly) LeBert. Born June 29, 1959, in New Ulm, Minn., Shelly died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Winona, Monday, June 29, 2020. A full obituary, including plans for a memorial service will be published at a later date. Twin Cities Cremation, 651-645-1233.