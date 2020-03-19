Michael William Farrell

Michael William Farrell, 69, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Loyola—Maywood (IL) Medical Center, just 10 weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, eventually determined to be an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Mike was born in Winona, Minnesota, Sept. 27, 1950, the son of Mary Ellen Wilson Farrell and Francis M. Farrell. He was educated in Winona’s public schools and received his bachelor’s degree in history from Ripon College, Wis., in 1972. After two years of master’s degree studies in journalism at the University of South Carolina, Mike joined the staff of the Morris Daily Herald (Ill.) where he worked for the next 36 years as a reporter and editor until his retirement in 2010. Mike’s diligent and accurate reporting on local politics and government kept the citizens of the area well informed for decades and won him several awards for his reportage and writing.