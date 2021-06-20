Michael Patrick Scanlan

Mike was born Feb. 17, 1954, in Lanesboro, Minnesota, to LaVon (Dusbabek) and Luverne Scanlan, where he developed his love for golf and the Minnesota Vikings. He graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School in Wisconsin in 1972 and was recognized as the top golfer in the Coulee Conference. Throughout the years, Mike enjoyed golfing with his brothers, co-workers, and longtime friends, and playing in the annual Calcutta Golf Tournament in Lanesboro. Mike considered it a great honor and privilege to golf at many great courses throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Diego, Florida, Alaska, and Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. In 1968, at age 14, Mike had his first and only hole-in-one at his beloved Lanesboro Golf Club. In addition to golf, Mike was one of the Scanlan brothers who played high school quarterback and spent many Sundays expressing his Irish spirit over football games. Skol Vikes!