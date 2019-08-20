Michael P. Leaf, 58, lifelong resident of Winona passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Mike’s passion was coaching and teaching. His gift was bringing people together and bond, as a family or a team. Mike welcomed everyone in his path.
Mike is survived by his siblings, Donovan, Tom (Kim), John (Cindy), Mary, Bob (Deb) Paul, Bill (Shelly); numerous nieces and nephews; many more relatives and friends.
Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with visitation starting at 11:30 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to ORC Industries, 1053 E. Mark St., Winona, Minn., 55987, or Winona Area Hospice, 175 E. Seventh St., Winona, Minn., 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.