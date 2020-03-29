Michael George Spande

Michael Spande, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Cebu City, Philippines.

Michael was born Oct. 13, 1949, to Beverly and Curtis Spande. He attended school in various places because his father was a career soldier.

Mike entered the military service March 8, 1968, and was discharged Oct. 17, 1971.

After military service, he attended vocational school in Winona, where he studied electronics. Upon graduation, he ran a TV business with Tom Vogel and Ted Terbeest. After they closed the business, he was hired by Winona State University, where he worked in the audio visual department from Aug. 22, 1977, until his retirement Jan. 8, 2009. Upon his retirement, he spent his time between the Philippines and Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis; brother, David; niece, Holly; nephew, Wilkes. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Spande; his children, Angela Spande, Danielle (Jon) Kugel, Erika (Clayton) Millican; grandchildren, Kinley, Layla, Carina, Soren, Braylon, Grayson; former wife, Carol Spande; nieces, Annie and Heidi and their mother, Rebecca.

He loved his retirement in Cebu City because of the climate, the sunshine and the warm weather. Mike enjoyed playing pool, billiards, bowling and the car game “500.”

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.