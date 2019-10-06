MINOCQUA, Wis. — Michael Edward Leahy, 77, of Minocqua passed away Friday, Sept 13, 2019, in Minocqua. He was born to Ralph and Audrey Leahy, Jan. 10, 1942. He married Judy McNally, Aug. 22, 1964.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (McNally); daughter, Shannon (Douglas) Steiner; and by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, with a memorial gathering from 10 a.m. till time of service at Cathedral of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winona.
Memorial donations can be made to: Pastime Adult Day Center, P.O. Box 276, Minocqua, WI 54548; and Arbor Vitae-Woodruff School Education Foundation, 11065 Old Hwy. 51 N., Woodruff, WI 54568.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services of Woodruff, Wis., is serving the family.