GOLDEN VALLEY — Meta (Mady) Weiss, 93, passed from this life on February 3, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jakob and Marta Daechert; her husband, Fritz; and oldest daughter, Ramona (Mo) Mueller.

Meta is survived by daughter, Annabell Weiss Twice and her family: Shawn Wheelock; Siobhan, Joe, Thomas and Draco Krautkramer.

Born in Germany on January 7, 1929, Meta survived WWII during her youth and teenage years. Thereafter, Meta immigrated to Canada in both 1951 and 1964, and into the USA in 1960 and 1966, making friends all the way. Meta’s dearest homes were in Winona and Golden Valley, MN. She travelled far, yet never lost her German accent.

Meta bequeathed her body to the U of M for research. Late springtime burial next to her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, MN.

A memorial luncheon will follow.

Interested persons please contact Annabell for updates. Meta has requested donations to “Feed my Starving Children,” “Doctors without Borders” or your charitable choice.