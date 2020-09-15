× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSTRANDER, Minn. — Merlin Wesley Christenson, 94, of Ostrander died early Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Ostrander Care and Rehab.

Merlin was born Feb. 15, 1926, on a farm near Ostrander, the first-born child of Milo and Alice Christenson. From first to eighth grade he attended a one-room country school a mile from the home farm, then went on to graduate from LeRoy High School. He went to work making chili for Hormel, saved his wages to buy a baler and took up farming with his father and uncles.

Some time later he met Jacqueline Miller, at a dance in Rochester, Minn. They hit it off and June 10, 1951, were married, a union that for nearly 59 years would see many more ups than downs, lasting until Jackie’s death in 2010.

The couple farmed near Ostrander, until an injury forced Merlin out of the tractor seat and into an office chair, as a farm loan officer, then branch office manager for Production Credit Association. The new occupation took the family to Caledonia, Minn., where Merlin was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Caledonia Commercial Club, the Lions Club, Scoutmaster and often bemused and aggravated father to Jerome, Kevin, and Karen.