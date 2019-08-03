Merlin Doblar, 82, of Winona died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona. Merlin was born April 19, 1937, in Money Creek, to Archie and Mildred (Hanson) Doblar and graduated from Rushford High School. Merlin married his high school sweetheart, Irene Feine, Sept. 8, 1956. They made their home in Money Creek. In 1957, Merlin and Irene moved to Winona, where he worked for Briggs Transportation. During a strike at Briggs he took a job at Bay State Milling, where he worked until retiring. In his retirement Merlin drove hearse for Hoff Funeral Homes. “Best job I ever had,” were his frequent words. He loved to work and to drive. Merlin enjoyed traveling and seeing the country, especially Alaska, Hawaii, New York and their many bus trips. The family vacation at Lake George, was an annual highlight for the Doblar’s. Merlin was a faithful member of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona.
Survivors include his wife, Irene; three children, Ron (Ruth) Doblar of Lewiston, Gordy (Misty) Doblar of Rochester, Minn., and Randy (Sandy) Doblar of East Troy, Wis.; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jeremy), Robert (Shawna), Ryan, Kyle (Christine), Cole (Haley), Alex (Rachel), Bradley (Corrine), Brandon, Ashley, Sam and Sydney; five great-grandchildren; Skye, Alexis, Kailey, Tyler and Gavyn; a sister, Betty (Phil) Lilleberg of Billings, Mont.; brother-in-law, Ken Feine of Rushford; sisters-in-law, Delaine Kjos of Rushford and Caroline Doblar of Rochester. Merlin was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Doblar Prang; two-great grandchildren; a brother, John; and brother-in-law, Carroll Kjos; sister-in-law, Doris Feine; his parents, Archie and Mildred; and Irene’s parents, Willard and Eleanor Feine.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church with the Reverend Richard Moore officiating. Burial will be in Money Creek Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Friends may also call one hour before services Wednesday at the church. Please share a memory of Merlin at his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Sugar Loaf Senior Assisted Living for taking such great care of Merlin.