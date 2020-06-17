Melvin Edward Pielmeier, 83, of Winona passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Sauer Health Care, Winona.
Melvin was born Sept. 21, 1936, to Jacob and Viola (Zunk) Pielmeier in Winona. On Oct. 25, 1936, he was baptized at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church; he was later confirmed there April 2, 1950. During his schooling, Melvin was a member of the rifle and archery club. He also played on the hockey team, which was the first team to go to state in 1952. In high school through 1956, he worked at Matzke Concrete Block. From 1956 to 1960, Melvin worked at Froederts. In October of 1960, he started his employment with Bay State, where he worked until he retired in 1996.
He was formerly married to Ruth (Haase) Dalleska. On Feb. 26, 1983, Melvin married Ilse L. (Komischke) Gaulke.
Melvin was a member of Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was on the Board of Elders. Church was an important part of his life. He was an avid fisherman in the summer, as well as ice fishing in the winter. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking his young family on camping trips, as well as boating and fishing. He and Ilse made numerous trips around the U.S. and abroad. His second home was the Playmor Campground, where he gardened and fished.
He is survived by his wife, Ilse; and his four children, Karen Fryer, Rochester, Minn., Karla (Bernie) Kennedy, Holmen, Wis., Kristi (John) Meier, Lewiston and Kevin Pielmeier, San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, Alec Fryer, Christian, Collin, Ben and Kaitlyn Kennedy, Jacob and Joshua Peil, and Nyah Pielmeier; his sister, Kathryn (Sievert) (John) Tegen; and brother, Thomas Pielmeier. He is also survived by two stepchildren, Eric Gaulke, St. Augustine, Fla., and Eva (Doug) Pampuch, Winona; three stepgrandchildren, John, Anna and Eric Pampuch.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Clarke Sievert and Hans Komischke.
Private family services will be held at Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Anthony Straseske officiating. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Minnesota City.
The family suggests memorials can be directed to Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church, 820 37th Ave., Goodview, MN 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
