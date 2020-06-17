× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Melvin Edward Pielmeier, 83, of Winona passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Sauer Health Care, Winona.

Melvin was born Sept. 21, 1936, to Jacob and Viola (Zunk) Pielmeier in Winona. On Oct. 25, 1936, he was baptized at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church; he was later confirmed there April 2, 1950. During his schooling, Melvin was a member of the rifle and archery club. He also played on the hockey team, which was the first team to go to state in 1952. In high school through 1956, he worked at Matzke Concrete Block. From 1956 to 1960, Melvin worked at Froederts. In October of 1960, he started his employment with Bay State, where he worked until he retired in 1996.

He was formerly married to Ruth (Haase) Dalleska. On Feb. 26, 1983, Melvin married Ilse L. (Komischke) Gaulke.

Melvin was a member of Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was on the Board of Elders. Church was an important part of his life. He was an avid fisherman in the summer, as well as ice fishing in the winter. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking his young family on camping trips, as well as boating and fishing. He and Ilse made numerous trips around the U.S. and abroad. His second home was the Playmor Campground, where he gardened and fished.