Melba Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Melba A. Johnson, 76, of Rochester passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.
Melba was born Jan. 18, 1943, in New York Mills, Minn., to Benjamin and Tynne (Koski) Matson. She married Douglas Johnson Dec. 17, 1966, working as a cosmetologist until her son, Christopher was born a few years later. Melba and her family eventually moved to Winona in 1982, which they grew to love. Melba worked several jobs, including at Penny’s and Alf Photography. She spent much of her free time tending her flower and vegetable gardens, various crafts, including making spectacular greeting cards for family and friends. She’s best known for her fabulous cooking and her love of the Christmas season, where she spent a lot of time and care wrapping gifts, decorating the house for guests and parties, and collecting snowmen. As Melba’s health declined due to her battle with dementia, she and Doug relocated to Rochester to be closer to Chris and his family. There, they became members of Hosanna Lutheran Church. Melba was a very loving, gentle wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she met and will be missed.
Melba is survived by her husband of 53 years, Douglas; son, Chris (Amy) Johnson; and grandchildren, Samuel and Benjamin Johnson. Melba was preceded in death by her parents.
A service to celebrate Melba’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2815 57th St. NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Pastor Joy Bussert will be officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Melba can be made to Hosanna Lutheran Church.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.