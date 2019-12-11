RUSHFORD — Melanie Ann Williams, 56, of Rushford died unexpectedly at her home Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Melanie was born June 26, 1963, to Lois and Larry Lange. She grew up in rural Rushford, on the family farm and graduated from Rushford High School in 1981. On May 7, 1993, she married the love of her life, Bruce Williams. Bruce and Melanie built a home together on the land she grew up on and loved dearly. In November 1998, Melanie and Bruce were surprised to find out they were expecting. They welcomed their beautiful daughter, Taylor, into this world July 15, 1999.
Melanie loved being outdoors, be it gardening, looking for morels or ginseng, working on the farm, hunting or tending to the livestock and bees that were grown there. You could always find her outside with her dog, Macy, working in her flower and vegetable gardens and canning the items that they produced. She was a friend to everyone she met. She was always there to lend an ear or a hand if needed. Melanie had many careers throughout her life. She worked for TRW manufacturing, she was a cook at Mill Street Inn for many years, Norsland Lefse and most recently, a material handler at RiverStar, Inc.
Melanie is preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Lois; and father-in-law, Sam Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce; and daughter, Taylor; her sisters, Tracy Crain of Winona, Heidi (Shawn) Lee of Rushford and Holly Lange of Rochester, Minn.; nieces, Amber Stone of Apple Valley and April Stone (Michele Benitez) of Mandan, N.D.; and in-laws, Brad (Lorraine) Williams and Jan Williams, all of Houston.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, Rushford. Please leave a memory and view her tribute video when it becomes available at hofffuneral.com.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our hearts are broken.