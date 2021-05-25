Mcihael Neil Bellock

Michael Neil Bellock of Natrona, Wyoming, formerly of Rushford and Winona, MN, died at his home on May 16, 2021.

Mike was born on February 16, 1966, to Alfred N. Bellock and Alta Bellock (Shrum) in Billings, Montana. He was raised in the Rushford area and at times lived with his adored grandma Bellock and various aunts and uncles. He had a love of the mountains of the West and, in recent years, was fulfilling his dream of living on the land there.

Mike will be missed by many. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, ZinaBeth Bellock; children: Jessica (Kirsten) Anderson, Lucas N. Bellock, Mary Kate Buege, and Benjamin Johnson; grandson, Alden Anderson; siblings: Michele Bellock and Mark Bellock; nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins; many loving in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved cat Lazy.

A visitation will be held at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

In respect for Mike’s newborn grandson, we ask that everyone in attendance wear a mask.