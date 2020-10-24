DOVER, Minn. — Maynard Millard, 86, of Dover passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Whitewater Health Services in St Charles. Maynard was born in Eyota July 2, 1934, to LeRoy and Vera (Britzius) Millard. In 1948, Maynard’s family moved to the farm located just north of Dover on Highway 14. On April 10, 1954, Maynard married Edrie Engen. Maynard took over the farm operation from his father shortly after their marriage. Maynard and Edrie raised their three children on the family farm. He was a dairy farmer at heart, milking his dairy cows twice a day, 365 days a year. In 1997, Maynard semi-retired and sold his dairy cows. He continued to raise Holstein steers and cash crops for many years. He is survived by his children, Donald of Dover, Carol Hoppe (Galen Becker) of Montrose and Jason (Barb) of Trempealeau, Wis.; grandchildren, Mike, Katie (CJ) Paul and Samantha; great-granddaughter, Jasmine; sisters-in-law, Sandi Millard of Plainview, Minn., and Lee Millard of Rochester, Minn.; brother-in-law, Harlan (Betty) Engen of Rochester. Also many nieces, nephews and family friends. Maynard was proceeded in death by his wife, Edrie in 2010; his parents, LeRoy and Vera; brothers, Rowland (Cora), Leonard and Dayton. Celebration of life for Maynard Millard will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Hoff Funeral Home, led by funeral celebrant, Jodi Heim. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home, and one hour before services. Burial will follow services at Evergreen Cemetery in Dover. Live Stream link for Maynard’s services. https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160334706382308.