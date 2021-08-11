APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz — Maxine (Steuernagel) Lovrien, 69, of Apache Junction, Ariz., passed away on August 7, 2021. She was the loving wife of Dexter Lovrien and dedicated mother to Gary Lovrien (Grand Junction, Colo.) and Michael (Heather) Lovrien (Denver, Colo.).

Maxine was born April 14, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., to George and Alice Steuernagel (both deceased). She grew up in Richfield and Winona, Minn. Almost 50 years ago, Maxine married Dexter Lovrien on April 8, 1972. They raised their two sons in Austin, MN where she was active with the Cub Scouts and worked for ARC of Mower County before moving to Apache Junction 25 years ago.

In addition to her husband and sons, she is survived by her four beloved grandchildren: Alex (Apache Junction, Ariz.), Avery (Slayton, Minn.), Makenzie, and Hallie (Denver, Colo.) plus her sister, Sharon (Bob) Morrison of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Maxine’s many relatives and friends loved her and she will be deeply missed.

Services will be held August 12, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services, 398 E. Old West Hwy., Apache Junction, Ariz.

A memorial gift may be made to ARC of Mower County (Minn.).