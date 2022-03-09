WINONA—Maverick Allen Berger was born on February 8, 2022, to the proud parents of Paige Drazkowski and Scott Berger of Bluff Siding, WI. Born three months early with non-immune fetal hydrops, he earned his angel wings and was welcomed home by God on February 13, 2022.

During his brief stay with us, he enjoyed holding his parent’s hands and hearing stories about his big sisters. While only with us for a short time, he was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Maverick is lovingly survived by his parents; sisters: Adriana and Becca; grandparents: Todd Drazkowski of Winona, Angelina (Chris Meier) Drazkowski of Winona, Tim Kotlarz of Blair, WI, and Lorin Christenson of Blair, WI; as well as many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Becky Christenson; and great-grandmothers: Karen Berger and Doris Drazkowski.

A celebration of Maverick’s life will be held, Saturday, March 12, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 12:00 p.m., at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. A reception will follow. Memorials may be sent to Hoff Funeral Home, C/O Maverick Berger Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.