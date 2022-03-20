GILBERT, Ariz. — Marybeth Mueller Gardner passed away March 9, 2022, at the age of 55 years following a valiant 2-year battle with cancer. Consistent with her values and respecting her final wish, her body will be examined to gain knowledge and insights to develop new diagnostic methods and treatments for future cancer patients.

Marybeth is survived by her husband, John Gardner; her children, Anthony and Matthew Gardner; her mother, Marion Colstrup Mueller; and her brothers: Gary, John, Randy, Chuck, and Paul Mueller.

Marybeth was born in Worthington, Minn., on March 6, 1967, to Everett and Marion Mueller and grew up in Winona, Minn. She was the youngest of six children and the only girl. She attended Winona Public Schools. In high school, she was an honors student, played golf and tennis, and sang in the choir. She surprised her parents at a high school basketball game when she sang the National Anthem. After graduating from Winona High School in 1985, she attended and graduated from Winona State University in 1989, where she majored in Mass Communications. Throughout her time in Winona, she developed a vast network of friends with whom she remained connected.

On October 9, 1993, she married John, spending 29 years side by side with him and traversing life together. Finding joy and happiness in both good times and bad, whether it was next to a starlit campfire or broken down on the side of a busy highway, given their love for each other, a reason to smile wasn’t far behind. On July 18, 1994, and December 9, 2002, respectively, they welcomed their two sons, Anthony and Matthew, who will continue her legacy through her shared wisdom, endearingly bad dancing, immense affection, and overall optimism towards life and its challenges.

Marybeth worked at the Chandler Public Library for more than 20 years, constantly promoting the joys of reading to children and adults through numerous city initiatives, reading programs, and events—proving that every story has a purpose and every voice an extra set of ears willing to listen. A true servant leader, she always made herself available without hesitation to help others. Like her time in Winona, Marybeth made countless friends in Arizona who admired her optimistic and inspiring personality.

Along with John and her sons, Marybeth was an avid hiker and could always be found on weekends or summer vacations witnessing the abundance of nature of Arizona and the greater southwest U.S., visiting numerous national and state parks, and capturing special moments through memories and photos shared with her innumerable friends across the globe.

Marybeth was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who witnessed her love of life.

A memorial service honoring Marybeth is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Chandler Public Library, Copper Room, 22 S Delaware Street, Chandler, AZ 85225.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to:Mayo Clinic Cancer Research: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/Arizona Trail Association: https://aztrail.org/get-involved/donate/.