Mary Sue Kukowski, 66, of Winona died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.

Mary was born June 6, 1954, in Winona, to Daniel J. and Bernice (Knapik) Eichman. She graduated from Cotter High School. On Aug. 28, 1976, Mary was united in marriage to Roy “Butch” Kukowski. Through the years, Mary worked at Winona Monument, Miller Felpax and most recently at Wenonah Canoe.

She was a member of St. John Nepomucene and the Rosary Society. Mary was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary, volunteering at many fish fry’s, and a member of the WWBA and 600 Club.

Mary enjoyed gardening, playing darts, bowling, reading, spending time on the river and playing and score-keeping for softball. Her family was her pride and joy. Mary always gave of herself, never wanting anything in return.

She is survived by her husband, Butch; four children, Kendra (Nick) Granseth, Brent (Becky) Kukowski, Becky (Derick) Ritter and Kelly (Brad) Bartelson; grandchildren, Logan, Preston, Regan, Lachlan, Madison, Andrew, Owen, William and one more on the way; sisters, Debra Myers, Karen (Frank) Ciszak, Julie Haedtke and Kathleen (Mike) Barnholtz; brother, Daniel Eichman; sisters-in-law, Linda (Mike) Cichanowski and Peggy (Ralph) Drazkowski; brother-in-law, Mike (Tammy) Kukowski; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.