TOPEKA, Kan. — Mary P. Hoffman, 93, of Topeka passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St. W., Topeka. Private interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc., PO Box 8350 600 Kansas Ave. N., Topeka, KS 66608-0350.

