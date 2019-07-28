WABASHA — Mary Margaret (Schuh) Gosse, 92, of Wabasha passed away suddenly, due to medical complications, at the home of her daughter in Rochester, Minn., Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born in Rollingstone, to John and Sophia (Feil) Schuh. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity Catholic grade and high school in Rollingstone. Mary went on to graduate from the College of Saint Teresa in Winona and attended the University of Minnesota, earning a master’s degree in education. She married James T. Gosse, July 30, 1966, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone.
Mary taught school in Melrose, Mazeppa, Lake City, Northfield and North St. Paul and was a substitute teacher in Wabasha, all in Minnesota. A former member of the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Board, she served as president for one year. Mary also was president of St. Felix CCW and served on the advisory board, was a Eucharist minister, and taught in the parish religious education department. She was also a member of the Dollars for Scholars Committee and was a former member of the VFW Auxiliary in Wabasha and M.A.D.D. Mary enjoyed relaxing by spending time quilting, making hats and especially, knitting.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Andrea of Rochester; brother, John “Jack” Schuh of St. Joseph, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim, in April 2001; three sisters, Laura, Elaine and Virginia (“Ginny”); and three brothers, Robert (“Bob”), Maurice and Harold.
A celebration of life service for Mary M. (Schuh) Gosse will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, with Father Bill Kulas officiating. Burial will be in St. Felix Catholic Cemetery in Wabasha. Friends and family may visit from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.