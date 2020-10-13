GOODVIEW, Minn. — Mary Lou Stenberg, 75, of Goodview died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Lake Winona Manor in Winona.

Mary Lou was born Jan. 27, 1945, to Gerald “Gerry” and Cassie (Thompson) Brenengen of Ettrick, Wis.

Mary Lou was always at the center of fun. For an only child, she had tons of friends, always having fun, be it uptown Ettrick or down on the farm, especially riding her horses with neighbor kids and family.

In her younger years, Mary Lou was very active in Girl Scouts, playing the trumpet in the Gale-Ettrick band and played the piano. She looked forward to her summer Girl Scout camps and Bible camps. Of course, like so many Ettrick teenagers, she joined the evening fun on Selmer’s Hill.

After graduating Gale-Ettrick High School, she married Richard “Dick” Arneson of Blair, and lived in Ettrick, and rural Beaches Corners, Wis. They later divorced.

On Nov. 27, 1976, Mary Lou married Wayne Stenberg of Ettrick, and together they lived in Goodview. Wayne preceded Mary Lou in death Aug. 10, 1999.