Mary Lou Stenberg

Mary Lou Stenberg

GOODVIEW, Minn. — Mary Lou Stenberg, 75, of Goodview died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Lake Winona Manor in Winona.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Ettrick Public Cemetery in rural Ettrick, Wis. A drive through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the cemetery. A complete obituary may viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair, Wis., is assisting the family with arrangements.

