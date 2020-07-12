× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLAN/COCHRANE, Wis. — Mary K. Siefert, 73, of Merrillan, formerly of Cochrane, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, Augusta, Wis. She was born Feb. 9, 1947, Winona, the daughter of Ralph and Audrey (Ames) Leahy.

In November 1965, she married Frank “Sonny” J. Kunda Jr., and together they had five children. They were later divorced.

Mary enjoyed going to garage sales and camping up North during the Leahy family reunions. Mary and Dave enjoyed traveling; she loved going but hated coming home. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband of 25 years, David; four children, Scott (Sheila) Kunda, Brian (Barb) Kunda, Timothy Kunda and Amy Kunda; stepchildren, Sharon (Rob) Benedict and David (Susanne) Siefert Jr.; six grandchildren, Tanya Kunda, Kayla Peaterson, Kelsey Peaterson, Alexis Kunda, Shawn Potter and Wayne Doerr; stepgrandchildren, April (Keegan) Meehan and Anthony Maldonado; stepgreat-grandchildren, Alexa and Lindsey; brother, Kevin (Jemay) Leahy; sisters-in-law, Ruth Leahy, Judy Leahy and Georgia Leahy; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a four-year-old son, Thomas Kunda; stepson, John Siefert; and brothers, Tim Leahy, Pat Leahy and Mike Leahy.