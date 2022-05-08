WINONA — Mary Jo Wiltgen, of Winona, Minnesota, age 94, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Mary Jo, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all resided in Winona, Minnesota, for the past 67 years. She was born in Chicago, Ill., to Loretta (Keefe) and Oscar Bornhofen. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jayne Bornhofen; two brothers: Richard and Gerald Bornhofen; her husband, Ken Wiltgen and her granddaughter, Katie Jo Wiltgen.

Mary Jo was born on March 31, 1928. She attended St. Scholastica High School and Mundelein College in Evanston, Ill. Mary Jo was an excellent student; she received many honors throughout her high school and college years. She was class president in both high school and college. She loved theatre and the arts and was a cast member in many plays and productions during her school years. Mary Jo loved to sing, play the piano, and ice skate. She would often comment on her dad taking her ice skating on weeknights and weekends. She liked to say, “It was her special time with her dad.”

During her senior year in high school, Mary Jo met Ken (the love of her life!). He was playing football for Northwestern University in Chicago. She immediately became his biggest fan and remained so for the next 48+ years.

Mary Jo and Ken married June 24, 1950. They remained in Chicago for four years until Ken accepted a position at St. Mary’s College as Head Basketball coach and Athletic Director. The then family of five moved to Winona, and although they frequently visited the Chicago area, the bluffs of Winona were now their home. Within a few years the family grew to nine. The list of children and their significant others are as follows: Patrick Wiltgen (Carey Dietz), Steven Wiltgen (Martina Mueller), Carol Wiltgen Trotter (Frank), Julie Wiltgen Garesche, David Wiltgen (Cynthia), Jeffrey Wiltgen (Ree Guyer), Mark Wiltgen (Carrie).

Mary Jo has 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. She gave many selfless and love filled years to Ken and their children, and as the family continued to grow, she glowed with each new arrival. She attended countless football, basketball, and baseball games. This tradition did not stop when all her kids graduated from college. Throughout the years she traveled around the country to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in many of their activities.

All her children have marveled over the last 25 years how instantly and seamlessly smoothly she became the matriarch of the family after Ken died. There was never a doubt how strong and beautiful she was. Her kids always said that “if Dad was our rock, Mom was our heart and soul.” The grandchildren, as well as the great-grandchildren, couldn’t wait to taste her famous chocolate chip cookies.

Mary Jo loved to get up and go; she traveled throughout the United States, Europe, China, and Mexico. One of her favorite memories was when she traveled with 26 others to France and stayed in a 22-bedroom chateau with her children and grandchildren. Another was a trip to Germany in 1997 to the town of Bornhofen on the Rhine where she connected with many distant relatives. Mary Jo also loved her yearly winter trips to Ft. Walton Beach, Florida with her friends and summer trips to Nora’s cabin. Vacationing in Door County, Wisconsin, every summer with her kids and grandkids was what made Mary Jo the happiest. There was golfing, swimming, fireworks, talent shows and family singalongs. There were family walks to watch the sunset, followed by ice cream cones at Wilson’s on the bend in Ephraim.

As one can see, Mary Jo was a very active individual. She and Ken were members of the Westfield golf course for a good 30 years, playing together most weekends and on respective women and men’s days. She also was a member of the YMCA. However, her kindness was enriched with her spiritual connection. Mary Jo was part of a Medjugorje Prayer group the past 30 years. She was also giving of herself by volunteering for functions at her home parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Her activism did not wane in her later years either; she was a member of the Callista Court council seeking input from others as well as sprinkling in her own ideas. Callista Court was her beloved home for the past 5 years. She felt safe, conversed with old and new friends, and enjoyed her 4 o’clock wine time with many. The entire staff made all her children feel at ease knowing she was in a place that truly cared.

We are blessed to have been with Mary Jo for so long .

A memorial service for Mary Jo will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church with a lunch social to follow. Visitations will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral Home, as well as before the service at 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the St. Mary’s Church annex. The family would appreciate it if friends attending the services be COVID vaccinated or wear a mask.

