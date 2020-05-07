× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Jane Bohlinger, 92, loving wife and mother, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Anne’s Extended Health Care in Winona. Mary Jane was born Feb. 16, 1928, to Emil and Dora Abts in Fountain City, Wis.

The youngest of seven daughters who helped care for her three younger brothers, Mary Jane was a lively child who grew up in a warm and loving household filled with music and laughter.

fiercely independent young woman, Mary Jane moved to Milwaukee, following graduation from high school, before moving back to Fountain City, where she met the love of her life, Lyle Joseph Bohlinger, while out dancing in Cochrane. They lived and farmed on Buffalo Ridge, for 11 years, before moving to their home on Hill street in Fountain City.

Mary Jane worked at the Fountain City Post Office for 28 years. She was a longstanding member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Fountain City Community Singers. She enjoyed playing piano, crocheting and spending time with friends and family.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Barbara Minnerath (Kevin); sons, Michael and John (Marge); son-in-law, Neil Fishman; sister, Ethel; brothers, Nathan and Alan; and grandchildren, Lauren Minnerath, Jessica Minnerath and Lily Bohlinger-Copeland.