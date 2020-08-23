× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ellen (Roche) Wadden, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. She lived for 50 years in Winona, where she raised a family of six children with her beloved husband of 63 years, Dr. James Vincent Wadden, a dentist.

Mary is survived by her children, Patrick (Marlena Marallo) of Saugerties, N.Y., Theresa (Mark Molner) Wadden of Bend, Ore., Paul (Mee Hey Chang) of Tokyo, Japan, John (Kristin Dean) of Denver, Colo., Cathie (George) Puzak of Minneapolis, Mary (Robert) Basch of St. Paul; and 12 grandchildren, Noah, Keenan, Scott, Elena, Maryann, Melissa, Vince, Eric, Kari, Will, John, and Ellen.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Vince; brothers, Joseph and Paul Roche; and sister, Margaret Ollman.

Mary was born to Margaret (Henry) and Joseph Roche in Robbinsdale, Minn., Nov. 11, 1924. She attended Robbinsdale High School and St. Catherine University (BS nutrition), and received her training as a dietician at Harvard’s Peter Bent Brigham Hospital.

While an instructor of dietetics at the College of St. Teresa from 1947-51, she met a returning war veteran, Vince Wadden, then completing pre-dental studies at St. Mary’s University. They were married in 1951 and settled in Winona.