Mary Elizabeth Nilles

Mary frequently visited Luxembourg, where she made many friends. She encouraged many Americans of Luxembourgian descent to visit their ancestors’ country of Luxembourg. She was very involved in the Nicholas Marnach House and helped welcome many Luxembourgers to Winona County, especially to visit that restored home of a Luxembourger pioneer family in Whitewater Township, Minn.

Everyone who ever met Mary is better having known her. Besides all her friends in Luxembourg, Mary had many good friends in Staten Island, Rollingstone, Winona, and many other places. We will all miss her, her greatness, her warmth, her friendship, her generosity and her vivacious temperament. Her five cats were like her kids to her and will surely miss her, too.

Mary is survived by her brothers, Brad Nilles (Laurie, deceased), Kerry (Kathy) Nilles and Brian (Lora) Nilles. She is also survived by nephews, Doug (Michelle) Nilles, Luke Nilles, Alex Nilles; and nieces, Martha Nilles, Hannah Scholten (Paul) and Anja Nilles; as well as great-nieces and nephews, Max and Samantha Sipma and Aubrey and Reid Nilles. Special recognition to Sheila Cunningham, Bonnie Enright, Dr. Dan Melman and John Fend, for their extraordinary care, friendship and support to Mary over the years.