FOUNTAIN CITY—Mary Ann Senn, age 92, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully as she reunited with her husband, LeRoy, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Winona, MN.

Mary Ann was born on March 10, 1930, in the Town of Culdrum, MN and was the daughter of the late Michael and Stella (Zorn) Vnuk.

On October 6, 1947, Mary Ann was united in marriage to LeRoy Senn at the home of her parents, Michael and Stella Vnuk near Flensburg, MN. To this union, eight children were born. LeRoy preceded Mary Ann in death on June 13, 2008.

Mary Ann and her husband worked side by side on the family farm. She was a loving wife and mom who took great pride in providing a nurturing and loving home. Mary Ann proudly served the Town of Milton for many years on the Elections Board. This was a position that she took very seriously.

She was a longtime and faithful Parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Mary Ann enjoyed reading, playing cards and will be remembered for her crochet creations and her wonderful baking skills, especially her homemade breads.

Mary Ann was so proud of her family and her family was so proud of her for all she gave to them.

Mary Ann will be forever missed by her children: Gary (Carol) Senn, Faye Hansen, Daniel (Lori) Senn, Dawn (Mike) Yucuis, Lauri Kronebusch and Mark (Jane) Senn; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Shlichling; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Besides her parents and beloved husband LeRoy, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, Gordon; infant daughter, Lisa; sons in-law, Butch Kronebusch and Curtiss Hansen; siblings: Leonard, Esther, Eleanor, Donald and Gene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City, WI with Fr. Arul Doss as Celebrant. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the hour of the Mass. Burial at the parish cemetery will be at a later date.

The staff of Talbot Family Funeral Home, Cochrane Chapel, assisted the Senn family with arrangements.