ALMA, Wis. — Mary Ann (nee Brovold) Dusenbery, 87, died peacefully in her home in Alma June 21, 2018.She lived a long, vivid life as a loving wife of 63 years and mother of three.
Mary Ann was born March 7, 1931, on a farm in Ettrick, Wis.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard; three children, Kathryn, David (Cindi) and John; and five grandchildren, Nicole, Emma, Samuel, Elizabeth and Matthew. Preceded in death by parents, Archie and Sena Brovold; sister, Lillian (Crabtree); and brothers, Arnold, Archie and Glenn.
After graduating from Beach Corner country school and Blair High School, she attended St. Olaf College, where she graduated with excellent marks in the class of 1953, with a bachelor’s degree in English. She worked as a teacher for many years in Atlanta, Detroit, Lansing, Iowa, and Madison, Wis., and her students remember her fondly for her dedication. Later, she worked for CUNA Mutual, in Madison, for 15 years, where she was admired as a diligent colleague and warm-hearted friend to many. Shaped profoundly by her farm upbringing, she retained an appreciation for natural beauty, material resourcefulness and the strength of family ties throughout her life, as well as the ubiquitous company of a golden-retriever or two.
Mary Ann loved living on the Mississippi River, where she spent many happy years taking pontoon rides and enjoying the view of the lock and dam from her home in Alma. Though she was a joyful and fastidious nester, she also seized opportunities across her life to travel widely (across five continents!), from South Africa to Norway, to the sunny beach cottages of San Diego,—always in the steadfast company of her travel-and life-partner, Richard. They enjoyed many wonderful adventures together and imparted their love of exploration to their children and grandchildren.
The family is planning a celebration of her life later this summer. Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.