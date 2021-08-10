Mary Ann Moore of Winona passed away at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona on August 7, 2021, one day short of her 79th birthday, following a short battle with cancer.

She was born on August 8, 1942, to Carl and Lucille Schneider. She attended Cotter High School and graduated with the class of 1960, a group she has stayed close to until her death. In 1962, she married Leroy Richard Moore and they had one son. Mary Ann worked at Kelly’s Furniture from 1965 to 1989 as the firm’s bookkeeper and warehouse manager. From 1989 to 2004, she worked at St. Anne’s Hospice as activities coordinator and volunteer.

Mary Ann was a proud member of the Winona Area Clown Club for over 20 years as the clown “Rosie for Now.” Her joy was making people laugh and smile and “Rosie for Now” attended many of the local parades in the area. Her activities included water aerobics at “The Y” and she loved being the called the leader of the senior fish both in and out of the pool. She served as reunion coordinator for the Cotter Class of 1960 and enjoyed keeping the class together through all the years. She volunteered at Cotter for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her family throughout the United States and around the world to Paris, London, Australia, Hawaii, and especially Guam.