Mary Ann Moore of Winona passed away at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona on August 7, 2021, one day short of her 79th birthday, following a short battle with cancer.
She was born on August 8, 1942, to Carl and Lucille Schneider. She attended Cotter High School and graduated with the class of 1960, a group she has stayed close to until her death. In 1962, she married Leroy Richard Moore and they had one son. Mary Ann worked at Kelly’s Furniture from 1965 to 1989 as the firm’s bookkeeper and warehouse manager. From 1989 to 2004, she worked at St. Anne’s Hospice as activities coordinator and volunteer.
Mary Ann was a proud member of the Winona Area Clown Club for over 20 years as the clown “Rosie for Now.” Her joy was making people laugh and smile and “Rosie for Now” attended many of the local parades in the area. Her activities included water aerobics at “The Y” and she loved being the called the leader of the senior fish both in and out of the pool. She served as reunion coordinator for the Cotter Class of 1960 and enjoyed keeping the class together through all the years. She volunteered at Cotter for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her family throughout the United States and around the world to Paris, London, Australia, Hawaii, and especially Guam.
She traveled to Guam every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas to be with her son and family. Mary Ann was a member of the Board of Directors of UEG, Inc. dba Unitek Environmental Guam, which is owned by her son. During her time in Guam, Mary Ann became an active Unitek staff member and “go to” gal for the firm.
Winona was her home and she loved living in Winona surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Nicholas, Wilfred, and Rudy Schneider and her sister Bernadine (Schneider) Hazelton; as well as her husband, Leroy.
She is survived by her son, LeRoy Allan Moore; daughter-in-law, Debora Moore; and her grandchildren: Samantha and Nicholas Moore; her nieces: Diane and Mary Ellen Schneider and nephews: Fred and Richard Schneider; her nephews: David, Donnie, Bob, and Scott (deceased) Hazelton; niece, Janet Hazelton; nieces: Susie, Judy and nephew Ray Schneider; niece, Connie Moore Whittaker as well as numerous other nephews, nieces and cousins.
Most importantly, Mary Ann is survived by her many friends who brought joy to her life and theirs. She shall live forever in our memory, and we were blessed to be a part of her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, where visitation will be held in the Church Commons from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Reverend Robert Horihan will officiate. Mary Ann will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in a private family ceremony.
It is respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
