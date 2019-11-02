{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Haines, 86, of Winona, passed away Thursday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Country Terrace in Black River Falls, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

