WINONA/ALTURA, Minn. — Mary A. Walch, 86, of Winona, formerly of Altura passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Lake Winona Manor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, where visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the Church Commons. Private family burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at Oak Ridge.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.